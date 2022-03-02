Short-term inflation worries get mild as govt lowers energy costs

KARACHI: Government announcement to slash petrol and power prices for the relief of households mitigated deepening fears of an upcoming spike in inflation for the coming months, analysts said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced multiple incentives and measures to appease masses, including a cut in energy prices to rein in inflation as the key aspect of the relief package. The difference in price would be funded by the government through a subsidy.

Price of petrol was slashed by 6.3 percent or Rs10/litre, which brought the price down to Rs149.86/litre. This rate would stay unchanged till the next budget. The government reduced petroleum development levy to Rs1.81 from Rs17.92/litre, while sales tax on these products remained zero percent.

Every government in Pakistan is sensitive to inflation as a political issue. Rising prices, especially those of food and other basic items are likely to force build-up to widespread anti-government protests. Opposition parties have already been mulling a ‘no-confidence vote’ and blaming the PTI government, while the Pakistan Peoples’ Party started a long march against the government.

Analysts consider the timing of the relief package a tactic for political gains. The cut in energy prices came when Brent crude surged to $101.83/barrel in the international market spurred by Russia-Ukraine conflict, which would likely put pressure on fiscal and external fronts.

“It (reduction in energy prices) will reduce inflationary pressures in the short-term, but if international energy prices continue to increase, it would be hard to subsidise as fiscal cost would increase,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

The country’s average monthly demand for petrol and diesel currently stands at 991 million litres and 710 million litres, respectively, according to an analyst at Insight Securities.

“As per our working, this (cut in petroleum product’s prices) will likely have an impact of Rs130 billion on the government’s revenue in next four months. Contrary, this will have a positive impact on CPI by 25 basis points,” the analyst said in a client note.

The reduction in power tariff by Rs5/kwh on fuel adjustment would only be applicable to residential and commercial users, which accounts for 49 percent and seven percent of total electricity consumption, respectively, he said.

This would add-up Rs95 billion to the subsidy. However, it is worth mentioning that previously, the government had waived-off fuel adjustment (FCA) charge as Covid relief. Later, under the direction of the International Monetary Fund, the government decided to recover the said FCA from consumers. “This reduction in power tariff will likely have a positive effect on the inflation side, as per our estimates, said adjustment will reduce CPI by 70 bps,” he added.

February 2022 inflation eased to 12.2 percent, from 13 percent in January.

For FY2022, it would likely stay within the State Bank of Pakistan projected range of 9-11 percent. However, SBP in its last monetary policy statement in January, forecast an increase in inflation over the next few months due to low base effects, one-off cost-push pressures from energy tariff increases and the fiscal measures to continue the IMF programme.

The stable inflation outlook will also help the SBP keep interest rates unchanged. Analysts expect no change in the policy rate this month; it finds the current level of real interest rate ‘appropriate’ for the economy.