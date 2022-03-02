JS Bank to promote farm credit with EWR

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, entered into an agreement with Naymat Collateral Management Company Limited (NCMCL) to facilitate its customers through an electronic warehouse receipt (EWR) financing facility, a statement said on Tuesday.

With the collaboration, the bank aims to provide a convenient and accessible credit financing facility by placing the imported and locally produced goods, stocks, and commodities in independent warehouses accredited by NCMCL.

The agreement was signed between Atif Salim Malik, Group Head Retail & Product Lending- JS Bank, and Shakaib Arif, CEO – NCMCL. Present on location were senior team members from both parties.

The alliance would not only increase access to a financing facility, but would also bridge the credit financing gap by creating a reliable end-to-end solution for the

storage of stocks as an effective security and would facilitate all sorts of businesses including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate and commercial entities, the bank informed.

JS Bank also held a roadshow in Kasur to create awareness about the facility, in line with the vision of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Salim Malik said, "JS Bank has a

wide portfolio in Agri financing, offering numerous products assisting farmers at affordable rates.

EWR financing would be a game-changer in the farming industry and will help farmers to refrain from pressure selling as well as assisting them in their warehousing needs.”

Through the partnership, JS Bank intends to offer a convenient credit financing facility to farmers and agriculturists who are one of the major drivers in the economic growth of the country.