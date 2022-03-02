Punjab, Sindh swap barrage staff for fair distribution

LAHORE: Following Indus River System Authority’s (IRSA) green signal, Punjab and Sindh have deputed staff at each others’ barrages with a view to ensure judicious water distribution.

Joint monitoring by sub divisional officers of respective provincial irrigation departments was initiated at Taunsa and Panjnad Barrages in Punjab (rear-most water regulation infrastructure) late last week, and Guddu Barrage in Sindh, where inflows are recorded for ascertaining share of the southern province.

In the second phase, most probably by the end of the current week, joint measurements of water inflows and outflows would be done at Kotri Barrage. Kotri is the last diversion point on Indus River.

Both Sindh and Punjab have given their consent for joint monitoring with appointment of staff at Kotri. Since the mutual arrangements to measure water flows, there has been marked improvement in inflows at Guddu Barrage, which is reflected by daily water flow data.

According to a senior official, since this Sunday, inflows at Guddu Barrage have been increased by over 5,000 cusecs due to correct gauging of river flows. Last month, Punjab formally asked the IRSA to look into exceptional water losses being reported as a result of what a senior official called under-reporting of river inflows by Sindh.

Against the 10 percent Rabi water conveyance losses defined by IRSA for Indus Zone between Sindh and Punjab barrages, Sindh Irrigation Department (SID) claimed to have measured as high as 60 percent losses at Guddu Barrage if compared with outflows from Taunsa and Panjnad Barrages upstream.

Sindh has indulged in the practice of under-reporting water inflows to the tune of 60 percent against 10 percent conveyance losses determined by IRSA in Indus Zone for Rabi Season between Taunsa plus Panjnad and Guddu, alleged an official.

Similarly, the SID misreported Indus water flows by 40 percent between Sukkur and Kotri barrages.

According to a letter written by director water regulation, Punjab Irrigation Department to chief engineer, IRSA on January 24, 2022 titled “Exceptional Losses in Sindh Reaches”, it has been alleged that contrary to 10 percent losses estimated by IRSA, the prime water regulatory body, exceptional losses were being observed between Taunsa and Punjnad to Guddu as well as Sukkur to Kotri.

Keeping in view these exceptionally high reported losses, it is stated, IRSA should immediately take steps for assessing the loss of water with a view to saving the water rights of other provinces.

Punjab demanded immediate deployment of IRSA teams at these sites for actual discharge observation/measurement. Moreover, Punjab asked for considering losses in the Indus zone as zero, until actual discharge measurement was being done.

Furthermore, Punjab stressed that the extra reported losses other than permissible losses should be accounted for

in the respective provincial water account.

Punjab was of the view that IRSA should expedite the discharge observation/measurement with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) so that rights of other provinces were protected by controlling the unaccounted for water losses.

Following consultation with provinces, IRSA allowed Punjab and Sindh to jointly monitor water distribution. In the meantime, appointment of independent observers at Barrages would be made as well in due course.