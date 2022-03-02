PESD rescues 107,798 people in Feb

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) rescued 107,798 victims while responding to 111332 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of February 2022.

Out of 111332 emergencies, Rescue Service responded 28220 were road traffic accidents, 69025 medical emergencies, 1410 fire incidents, 2201 crime incidents, 35 drowning incidents, 43 structural collapses and 9764 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

The Head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the DG PESD about monthly emergency statistics during a meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday. He was informed that 321 people died in 28220 road accidents in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 7063 occurred in Lahore in which 34 people died. Similarly, 2291 road accidents in Faisalabad, 2130 road accidents in Multan, 1743 in Gujranwala, 995 in Rawalpindi, and 943 in Bahawalpur while the remaining 13055 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 282 incidents in Lahore, 104 in Faisalabad, 102 in Rawalpindi, 68 in Gujranwala, 54 in Multan and 42 in Sargodha.

1362 criminals arrested: Cantt Division police arrested 1362 criminals during the first two months of 2022.

Police arrested 61 criminals involved in robbery, burglary and snatching, 250 court absconders, 313 drug dealers, 167 illicit arms carriers, 105 gamblers and 98 accused involved in aerial firing. Police arrested a drug pusher Sunil Ahmed and recovered 19 kg hashish and 4 kg opium from his possession.

Meanwhile, Punjab police registered 8315 cases and arrested 8510 drug pushers and smugglers during the first two months of 2022. Police recovered 9980 kg hashish, 228 kg heroin, 1677.17 grams meth (ice) and 105062 liters liquor from possession of accused. As per spokesperson of Punjab Police, 1327 cases were registered against drug dealers and 1351 persons were arrested in Lahore.

e-challans: The Pakistan Post and the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) have signed an agreement for delivery of e-challans on people’s doorstep. Punjab Postmaster General Khwaja Imran Raza and Safe City Authority Chief Operating Officer M Kamran Khan signed the agreement.

The PSCA will generate challans which will be delivered through the Pakistan Post. The Pakistan Post has formed a cell for booking, sorting and monitoring of this project with the dedicated staff working round the clock.