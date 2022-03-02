New PHA DG takes charge

LAHORE:DG PHA Lahore Zeeshan Javaid has taken charge of his office at Jilani Park Headquarters on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the PHA officials briefed the new DG PHA about the arrangements and programme schedule for the Spring Festival and Miyawaki forest. DG PHA said that all possible standard facilities would be provided to the citizens during the Spring Festival celebrations. DG PHA Zeeshan Javaid further said that the Green Pakistan campaign of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister of Punjab would be made a success at every level. As per the directions of Punjab govt, corona SOPs will also be implemented. Security and provision of public facilities will be ensured during the Spring Festival.