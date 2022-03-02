Jobs given on ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE:On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman, applicants from Khanewal, Mianwali, DG Khan, Vehari and Jhang have been provided government jobs in public sector departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, a spokesman for the office of the ombudsman explained that one M Junaid Bilal has been recruited by district education authority, Mianwali, as a junior clerk in grade 11, M Junaid Jamil Ghouri and M Qayyum Shehzad of Khanewal have been hired as Naib Qasid while the primary and secondary healthcare department has posted another applicant, M Ahmad Farooq, of Jhang as lab attendant in THQ hospital Shorkot. Under the directions of the ombudsman's office, M Danial of Dera Ghazi Khan has been appointed as Naib Qasid in the education department while Sohaib Ahmad Khan of Vehari has also been recruited by the Auqaf department in grade 9 as a dispenser in Mailsi dispensary, the spokesman added.