Another arrested in triple murder case

LAHORE:Police on Tuesday arrested another man for killing a lawyer, his wife and their minor daughter in Chung area two days ago. The accused identified as Raza happened to be the second son of murderer Amin. Three accused Amin, Shehzad and Babar had already been arrested. A case was registered against the accused for killing lawyer Amanat Ali, his wife Shabana and girl Azal.

electrocuted: An employee of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) was electrocuted during repair work at Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) Campus on Tuesday. A UET spokesperson said that Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar while expressing grief over the death of electrician M Zaheer, has formed a committee to investigate the matter. The spokesperson added that the cause of death of M Zaheer was not transformer explosion but electric shock during the work.

The VC further said that financial assistance would be provided to the family of the deceased employee in accordance with university rules while as per the rules the widow will also have the right to get a job in the university.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man died after being electrocuted near Baba Shanu Chowk in Haloki on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased was a drug addict who could not be identified yet. Police have shifted the body to the morgue.

crushed to death: A 25-year-old motorcyclist youth was crushed to death by a speeding bus near Mian Mir Bridge in Mustafaabad area on Tuesday. The youth died on the spot and was identified as Shahid, a resident of Chungi Amarsadhu. The victim's body was shifted to the morgue.