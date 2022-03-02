Govt, allies on same page: SACM

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Hasaan Khawar has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has yet again proved his empathy for the poor by announcing a historic relief package.

The SACM expressed these views while briefing the media on decisions taken during the 51st meeting of the Punjab cabinet. He said this special package has demonstrated that the government is standing with people whatsoever the situation maybe.

He said consultations and disagreements are part of the democratic journey, but the government and allies are on the same page. Hasaan Khawar said previous government had pushed the country into a quagmire of debts.

Present government is taking steps to get the nation out of this situation, he added. Hasaan Khawar said that the present government was making difficult decisions despite the ongoing economic challenges. He said the government will soon give more such promising news to the nation. Hasaan Khawar said the first priority of the present government is to provide relief to people.

Minister terms students an asset: Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Malik Anwar has said that sports activities play a significant role in highlighting the soft image of the society and the importance of sports in shaping a healthy society cannot be ruled out. He expressed these views while addressing the annual sports day function of local school as a special guest at Punjab Stadium here on Tuesday.

The minister said that Punjab govt was taking effective steps to promote sports activities in the province. “Students are an asset of the country. Along with quality education, sports events are being organised to provide a conducive environment to children. Sports play a key role in shaping the character of the youth”, he said.

Best Security: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the arrival of the Australian cricket team after 24 years for a full cricket series is definitely a great development and a good omen for the future of international cricket in our country. He said that top level security is being provided to the Australian cricket team. “The series against Australia, one of the best cricket teams of the world, would be a memorable one. Our administrative teams are making excellent arrangements for Rawalpindi and Lahore matches against the visiting Australian team”.