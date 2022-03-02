11 killed in Syria shopping mall fire

DAMASCUS: A fire in a shopping centre in the Syrian capital Damascus killed at least 11 people early on Tuesday, the interior ministry said, in one of the deadliest blazes of recent years.
Many of those killed were security guards or other staff on duty overnight in the six-storey building, civil defence director Ahmad Abbas said. The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear. "Eleven people have died as a result of the fire in the La Mirada mall, and two people have been rescued," the interior ministry said.
The fire caused "extensive material damage", it added, ripping through stores that sold clothes, leather goods and cosmetics -- many of which were highly flammable. "Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze," the ministry statement said.
BEIJING: China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to...
BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya’s eastern-based parliament on Tuesday approved a new cabinet, in a challenge to the unity...
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday by Israeli forces in two separate...
TEHRAN: Tehran on Tuesday warned of "negative consequences" to a UN Security Council resolution that has extended an...
GRAFTON, Australia: Deadly floods swept Australia’s east coast on Tuesday, stranding people on bridges and rooftops...
LESBOS ISLAND, Greece: Greek authorities said on Tuesday the bodies of six people believed to be possible migrants...
Comments