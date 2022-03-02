Six people found dead off Lesbos

LESBOS ISLAND, Greece: Greek authorities said on Tuesday the bodies of six people believed to be possible migrants have been found off the island of Lesbos, at a time when Athens stands accused of rights abuses against irregular arrivals.
The Greek coastguard said four bodies were found on the coast near the port of Mytilene and two others were taken from the water. The bodies of three men and three women were transferred to a Lesbos hospital for an autopsy, the coastguard added, after three police patrol boats and a helicopter took part in the search. The deceased were "foreigners," the coastguard said, and a search was still ongoing for other possible victims and their vessel.
