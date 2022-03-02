Five killed in Russian strike on Kyiv TV tower

KYIV: Russian forces struck cities in eastern Ukraine and massed armoured vehicles and artillery near the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, as Western powers promised further sanctions to bring down Russia’s economy.

On the sixth day of Russia’s invasion, officials in Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, said the Russian army had shelled the local administration building, killing at least 10 people. An AFP reporter saw emergency services carrying a body out of the building, which was surrounded by rubble and whose windows were completely shattered.

“This is state terrorism on the part of Russia,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement in which he called the defence of Kyiv “the key priority for the state”. Earlier the Russian defence ministry warned Kyiv residents that it was preparing to hit targets in the capital. Later in the day a large plume of smoke has risen near the TV tower in Kyiv.

Five people were killed and five more injured in strikes near the Kyiv TV Tower, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. The defence ministry said Russian troops will carry out an attack on the infrastructure of Ukraine’s security services in Kyiv and urged residents living nearby to leave. “We call on... Kyiv residents living near relay nodes to leave their homes,” defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Russia’s human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law as it carries out its assault on Ukraine, he floated the idea of kicking Russia out of the UN Human Rights Council during a speech before the council on Tuesday morning. Blinken also criticized countries such as China who have not clearly stated that Russia is the sole perpetrator of this crisis.

Ukrainian emergency services said at least 10 people were killed and more than 20 wounded, with 10 people discovered alive under the rubble as rescue workers cleared debris. EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said the shelling of Kharkiv “violates the rules of war”. Armed clashes and bombings were also reported in various cities in southern Ukraine.

Mariupol on the Azov Sea was left without electricity, while Kherson on the Black Sea reported Russian checkpoints around the city. Russian President Vladimir Putin has “shattered peace in Europe”, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to an airbase in neighbouring Poland.

“Russia’s aim is clear — mass panic, civilian victims and the destruction of infrastructure. Ukraine is valiantly fighting back,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, said on Twitter. More than 350 civilians have been killed since the Russian invasion began, including 14 children.

New Delhi said an Indian student was among the victims, killed by shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday. EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said the shelling of Kharkiv “violates the rules of war”. More than 660,000 people have already fled abroad, the UN refugee agency said, estimating that a million people are displaced within Ukraine.

Russia has defied international bans, boycotts and sanctions to press ahead with an offensive that it says is aimed at defending Ukraine’s Russian speakers and toppling the leadership. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia would continue “until set goals are achieved” and vowed to “demilitarise and de-Nazify” Ukraine and protect Russia from a “military threat created by Western countries”.

Western powers are planning ever more stringent sanctions. “We will bring about the collapse of the Russian economy,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the France info broadcaster. The British government said Western sanctions would remain “for as long as it takes” and warned Putin himself could face prosecution for war crimes.