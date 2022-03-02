Petrol pump cashier, customers robbed in Bin Qasim

The city saw no let-up in incidents of street crime on Tuesday when robbers looted cash and cell phones at a petrol pump in the Port Qasim. CCTV footage, which circulated on social media, shows that the robbers clad in Shalwar Kameez arrived on motorcycles and looted cash from the cashier. They also snatched cash and mobile phones from customers. Another CCTV video showed a citizen being looted inside his house in Saudabad. The citizen tried to save himself after he saw some robbers looting another citizen in the street. He quickly entered his house but failed to close the gate property. The outlaws pushed the gate open and robbed him.
Vowing that nobody would be allowed to disrupt health services for poor patients, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre ...
The 13th Karachi Literature Festival will be held from Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6 at the Beach Luxury Hotel....
Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon, dean of the Faculty of Science, has been appointed as acting VC of KU as an interim...
The Karachi commissioner has warned K-Electric to refrain from removing wires of cable operators in the city, else...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday ordered status quo with regard to the appointment of Sindh Higher Education...
Three days after the Karachi police declared the arrest of a man allegedly involved in killing senior journalist Athar...
Comments