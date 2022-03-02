Petrol pump cashier, customers robbed in Bin Qasim

The city saw no let-up in incidents of street crime on Tuesday when robbers looted cash and cell phones at a petrol pump in the Port Qasim. CCTV footage, which circulated on social media, shows that the robbers clad in Shalwar Kameez arrived on motorcycles and looted cash from the cashier. They also snatched cash and mobile phones from customers. Another CCTV video showed a citizen being looted inside his house in Saudabad. The citizen tried to save himself after he saw some robbers looting another citizen in the street. He quickly entered his house but failed to close the gate property. The outlaws pushed the gate open and robbed him.