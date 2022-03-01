Imran feeling the heat of PPP march: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) termed the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan too late and said the government had panicked and started feeling the heat of the "Awami march" of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s speech, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said, “Imran Khan has announced some small concessions on utility bills, petrol. He is clearly feeling the heat but it is too late now and his endgame has begun." The parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate condemned the PM’s “open patronage of censorship and muzzling of dissent” and said part of the panic was Imran Khan's defence of a draconian law the whole country was calling a black law. “He is far from the reality on the ground," she added. "It seems that the people's march is having an effect even before reaching Islamabad. The public march is still in Sindh and the government has started announcing relief to the people. However, Imran Khan has only announced small discounts on utility bills and petrol," she observed.

She said the Prime Minister had announced reduction in petrol prices but failed to provide a strategy to reduce inflation. "The people have no faith in his promises and claims," she said. Meanwhile, the Bilawal House spokesperson said the public-luring tactic by "selected Prime Minister" Imran Khan of slashing the already unbearable petroleum and power prices had manifested an utmost humiliation to the "puppet" himself. "The tricky announcement of slashing the prices by the selected government led by PTI is the immediate manifest of success of the Awami long march led by the most dynamic leader and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari," he claimed.

The spokesperson claimed that Imran Khan's speech was a bunch of fake news, with which he had broken the record of all of his previous speeches that were jokes and lies too. "Imran Khan's speech would prove to be his last one to the nation, because he is also convinced that his days are numbered," he said.

He asserted that during the speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan's body language portrayed a person who had been defeated. "As a tradition, he has no other choice except to go back to the pavilion. Instead of giving relief to the people from inflation, the Prime Minister even today only made false promises. The PM is completely unaware about the feelings of the country's youths, labourers, working class, small traders and farmers," he added.

He said that the announcements were as "fraudulent and deceptive" as was the Rs1,100billion Karachi development package. He said it was not surprising that the "departing selected" had not even mentioned women in his speech which showed his inner abhorrence for them.

He said that failure to stop child abuse and pornographic content on social media was the sheer failure of the Niazi government and it should explain what does the PTA stand for? He said the government was helpless to check the flight of foreign currency from the country as Afghans were buying dollars in hefty amounts from Pakistan. The spokesperson said that the Prime Minister had given a message to the nation that he was above all criticism. Reduction in petrol, electricity prices

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement of reduction in petrol and electricity prices was a last-ditch but unsuccessful effort to save his job.

Responding to the government announcement, Marriyum said the PTI government had increased the electricity tariff by Rs15 per unit over the past three years and reduced it by just Rs5 today to fool the nation. "Over the past three years, the price of petrol was jacked up by Rs70/litre by the PTI, yet desperate to save his job, Imran has reduced it by just Rs10/litre. The credit for this actually goes to the joint opposition because this decline was not due to the people's sense of pain and problems, but to the growing fear of a no-confidence motion. If this wasn't so, why did Imran not reduce the prices when the people were pleading and the PMLN was demanding reduction in petrol and electricity? Where did Imran's hoopla about it being impossible go?" she added.

She asked Imran Khan about the state of the current account deficit. "At this rate, the current account deficit will reach an all-time high of $20 billion, which has never happened in the history of the country. In terms of GDP, the current account deficit is the highest since the Musharraf era," she claimed.

The former minister said Imran was lying to the nation by claiming that the PTI had collected Rs6,000 billion in taxes. "The PMLN had collected Rs4,000 billion in taxes during its tenure, which was undisputed. The tax revenue of the PMLN era was higher than the ratio of GDP. The PMLN had left tax revenue at 11.2% with inflation at an all-time low of 3.4%, while incompetent and corrupt Imran could not even reach 11.2% to-date. Imran Khan was using PPP's 1970 figures and PML-N's 1990 figures to show that inflation is low," she claimed.

"Today under Imran-led mafia PTI government inflation is more than 20%. Food inflation was 2% in the PML-N era which is an all-time high in the PTI era. Inflation in Pakistan is more than double that of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; According to The Economist, Pakistan is the third most expensive country in the world after Argentina and Turkey," she added.

She said Imran used to raise hell when petrol prices were raised. "He should reduce money laundering and reduce tax evasion so that petrol becomes cheaper," she suggested. "Petrol was available in Pakistan at Rs82 per litre when it was $94 per barrel in the world market. At that time, Imran was criticizing the PMLN government. A few days ago, the price of petrol in the world market was $94 per barrel but it was sold at Rs160 per litre in the PTI era," she added.

The PMLN spokesperson said the rupee had not gone up to Rs200 against the dollar, so petrol should be Rs130 per litre. "In three years, on average, Imran's budget deficit is more than Rs3400 billion every year. In the PMLN government, the annual budget deficit was less than Rs1600 billion. In his speech, Imran Sahib told a white lie about the deficit during the PMLN era. Imran Sahib, who took 66% of the total debt in the history of Pakistan in just three years, should not talk about debt," she concluded.

PMLN leader Pervaiz Rashid said the fear of losing power forced Prime Minister Imran Khan to lower the prices of petrol and electricity. In a tweet, he said had Imran been a public leader, he would have cut prices at the time when people were crying due to unprecedented inflation in the country. He said he had reduced prices of electricity and petrol when a no-confidence move was going to send him packing.