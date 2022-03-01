FIA moves contempt of court plea against Shehbaz

LAHORE: The Special Court Central on Monday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz till March 10 in a money-laundering case.

The FIA on Monday moved a contempt of court petition against Shehbaz with the plea that on the last hearing, he made an undue intervention in court proceedings and caused delay. Meanwhile, an application was moved before the court by a nominated accused, Usman, challenging the jurisdiction of the court. Another application was moved by the FIA, seeking hearing of the case on a daily basis.

The court sought arguments on all the three applications on the next hearing. After the hearing, Hamza while talking to the media said that promises made to the nation were not fulfilled. Where is the new Pakistan that was promised? He said: “Despite the rigged elections, we went to the assemblies with black strips for the sake of democracy.” Addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan, Hamza said: “This is a people's court, Imran Niazi, your lies have ended.” He said Imran concealed facts regarding foreign funding. He said 27 bank accounts were not shown to which money was transferred from India and other countries. He said Imran has gone blind in victimizing the Sharif family.