ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday asked the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to place before the federal government the Elections Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 for reconsideration, as allowing the lawmakers and public office holders to take part in the poll campaign will have a direct impact on the poll standards and deny level playing field.

The ECP said that the ordinance allowing public office holders with government portfolios will defeat the very purpose of a level playing field. It also reminded the government that any amendment in the code of conduct needed to follow the procedure defined in the Elections Act, 2017, which was the jurisdiction of the electoral body.

The Election Commission has written to the ministry’s secretary and noted that through the promulgation of the ordinance, whereby Section 181A has been inserted in the Elections Act, 2017, members of the Parliament, provincial assemblies, elected members of local governments and public office holders have been enabled to visit or address public meetings during the poll campaign. “The Election Commission believes that the ibid ordinance will have a direct impact on the standards of elections as provided in Article-218 (3) and reiterated in the judgement supra-allowing public office holders with government portfolio will defeat the very purpose of the level playing field. Moreover, if at all, any amendment in the code of conduct was required, it should have been done as per procedure given in Section 233 of the Elections Act, 2017,” reads the communication sent to the ministry. The Election Commission wrote that it is, therefore, requested to kindly place the matter before the federal government for reconsideration of the subject amendment through the insertion of Section 181A in the Elections Act, 2017.

The electoral body emphasized that Section 233 of the Elections Act mandates the Election Commission to frame the Code of Conduct for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents in consultations with political parties. The Election Commission in line with the section, held consultative meetings with political parties before general elections, 2018 and after getting their feedback, the commission framed the code of conduct for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents. The Code of Conduct inter alia provides that the President, Prime Minister, chairman, deputy chairman Senate, speaker and deputy speaker of an assembly, federal ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers provincial ministers and advisors to PM, CMs, mayors/chairmen/nazims, their deputies and other public office holders shall not participate in the poll campaign in any manner whatsoever.

“Article-222 of the Constitution empowers the Parliament, subject to consultation, to legislate inter alia, on the conduct of elections and matters related to corrupt practices and other offences in connection with the elections but categorically provides that ‘no such law shall have the effect of taking away or abridging any of the powers of the Commissioner or the Election Commission. Under part VIII, Chapter 1 of the Constitution, the Election Commission is an independent and sole constitutional authority to hold, organize and conduct elections and no sub-constitutional legislation can take away or abridge constitutional powers of the Commission,” it says.

The Election Commission further explained that in terms of Article-218 (3) of the Constitution, the ECP is mandated to take all necessary steps to fulfil its constitutional duty to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against. “It may be appreciated that guarding against corrupt practices is a constitutional obligation of the Election Commission, which has to be implemented in letter and spirit,” the communication reads. It also referred to the Supreme Court’s judgement in Workers Party Pakistan others versus Federation of Pakistan and others reported in PLD 2012, the Supreme Court held that ‘the Constitution provides a comprehensive mechanism to ensure minimal deviation from these dictates, it identifies and regulates one of the key aspects of democracy, the election process”. It says in Article-218, the Constitution constitutes the Election Commission and empowers it to organize and oversee the election process and to ensure inter alia that it is conducted ‘honestly, justly, fairly and following the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

The Election Commission writes that the Election Commission is also mandated to take pre-emptive measures to ensure that the spirit of democracy and fairness, justness and honesty of election is fully observed and it notes Chapter X of the Elections Act speaks of electoral offences including bribery, personification, undue influence, etc, which constitute corrupt practices. To ensure that election is conducted in a conducive manner wherein all contestants are provided with a level-playing field and no undue influence is exercised by any political party, contesting candidate or any public office holder.