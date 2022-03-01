Hospital donor given membership to PTI as a ‘mistake’ earlier also

ISLAMABAD: A donor for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital was claimed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2017. Later, a USA chapter of the PTI clarified its position when the donor formally took up the matter with the party’s finance team.

In 2017, the donor from Lahore was sent an email along with a receipt of $120 and a party membership card. According to that email, the donor had paid $120 dollars to the party funds in the US, after which he was given membership of the party.

However, the donor said he had regularly contributed to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital but never to PTI funds. He lodged a formal complaint to the management of the party’s US chapter. In his written complaint to the party, he claimed that someone took his contact details and other information from Shaukat Khanum Hospital data and used it to enrol him as a PTI member.

He contested this with the PTI office bearers in the US and Pakistan as well. Later, the finance team of the PTI overseas chapter confirmed to the donor that this was a mistake which had been rectified. The party office bearer also apologised to the complainant from his official email address.