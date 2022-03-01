Cop killed in house attack

SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed motorcyclists shot dead a policeman in Karampur on Monday, who has been guarding the house of a journalist, apparently was not the target. The police said the criminals might be the same who had attacked the house twice before.

Reports said some unidentified armed motorcyclists shot dead a police man, identified as Hakim Ali, posted to guard the house of a local journalist in Karampur. The criminals managed to escape from the scene after killing the cop. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.