Efforts underway for women’s share in property: Samina Alvi

LAHORE: All-Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA) celebrated its 73rd Foundation Day at APWA Headquarters Punjab on Monday. Samina Arif Alvi, the wife of President and Patron-in-Chief of APWA, was the chief guest on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Samina Arif Alvi expressed her resolve to promote art and artisans and in this regard she is in touch with chamber of commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). She said she is trying to revive art and craft village in Islamabad. “There is great potential in the field of Pakistan embroidery. Plenty of measures could be taken for the welfare of women through APWA platform”.

Samina said banks are giving loans to women and they should avail this opportunity. She proposed three-month training programme for women and said that through this training talented women could find plenty of job opportunities.

Samina Alvi, who is working for disabled women, informed that NAFDEC has trained 21 girls in three months and has given them laptops. These differently-abled women can do business from their homes now. She said the government is trying for inclusive education for the differently-abled to create empathy and sympathy among common people. “The government is making great efforts to get women their share in property and the President is very keen on that”, she said.

Chairperson APWA Roohi Syed on this occasion said APWA wants to be partner with the government to do something positive for the country. She informed the audience in the APWA auditorium it was APWA that initiated family laws in 1961. While many laws have come since then, our women are still largely uninformed, she said. Roohi requested Samina Alvi to form a taskforce for the health of the girlchild.

There was a powerful mime performance by students of Gender Studies Department of the Punjab University. Two students Shanzay and Sana played sitar and flute respectively. Veterans including Zubeda Saleem Hassan, Nighat Begum, Misbah Farooqi, Shamshad Cheema and Dr Ra’ana Malik were given shields in recognition of their services to the cause of uplifting of women.