Rashid, Turkish deputy interior minister discuss ties

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Minister for Interior of Turkey Ismail Gatakli here on Monday called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed issues related to regional security situation, illegal immigration and human trafficking.

During the meeting, both the ministers also discussed issues of mutual interest, including Pak-Turkish bilateral relations, said a press release. Pakistani and Turkish Interior Ministries agreed to enhance cooperation and collaboration. Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Pakistan and Turkey were best friends and both brotherly countries had centuries old relationships. He said that preventing illegal immigration and human trafficking was a common goal of both the countries.

Sheikh Rashid also appreciated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's stance on Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On this occasion, the Turkish Deputy Interior Minister said that there was a need to increase cooperation between the interior ministries of Pakistan and Turkey, adding that better liaison between Pak-Turkish interior ministries would help curb illegal immigration. Ambassador Mustafa Ihsan Yurdakul and Chairman of the Turkish Migration Department Dr Savas Ünlu.