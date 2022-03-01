Money laundering case: Farrukh accuses Shehbaz of using delaying tactics to avoid indictment

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif was using delaying tactics to avoid his indictment in the money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). While Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Shahbaz Gill said that the word ‘fake’ is the brand of Sharif family.

Farrukh Habib, while addressing a news conference here said, “It is my appeal to the court to accept the fresh petition of FIA seeking day-to-day hearing in Shehbaz Sharif case”.

“We have said time and again that the justice should manifest it has been dispensed so that the powerful have fear of the law,” said Farrukh who believed that the daily hearing of Shehbaz’ case would eventually stop him to hamper the ongoing accountability process. Highlighting the significance of timely concluded court cases the minister cited a maxim, “justice delayed is justice denied.”

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif had sought adjournment in his case for nine times, while his lawyer filed some six different types of petitions to avoid his indictment in the money laundering case.

He said Shehbaz was to be indicted by the court on February 18, which was deferred till February 28. But today, his lawyer again sought a new date for the next hearing presenting lame excuses.

“If Shehbaz Sharif thinks he is innocent then why there is a need to seek adjournments on regular basis,” he quipped asking the PMLN president to face the court if he did no corruption. It was the habit of Sharif family to adopt different tactics to protect themselves and their corruption, he said.

“The Sharif family was rightly described as Sicilian Mafia and Godfather as they use different tactics to avoid the courts,” he said while accusing Suleman Shehbaz of creating the network of fake accounts to launder the illegal wealth of his father. To a query, he said the opposition did not have any charter of demand, but their only agenda was the loot and plunder.

He regretted that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was striving to protect corruption of his father Asif Ali Zardari instead of following the footprints of his mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and grand-father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Farrukh said the PPP has been ruling the Sindh province for the last 14 years, but did nothing for the welfare of the provincial dwellers.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill believes the word ‘fake’ is the brand of Sharif family, saying whether it be fake letters, receipts, videos or fonts it has all come from them.

While responding to the statement of PMLN leader Maryam Aurangzeb, Gill said the corrupt spokesperson of the fugitives has lost her temper. “The word fake is the brand of the Sharif family. Fake letters, receipts, fonts, videos, accounts or fake companies have come from them,” he said in a statement issued here.

He said whether it comes to fake mandate or being fake sick, they ran to London. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the nerves of thieves and looters. The corrupt are feeling uneasy by the government's performance,” he said.