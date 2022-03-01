7 outlaws arrested

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested seven outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered weapons and looted cash, a police spokesman said on Monday.He said that, massive crackdown against criminal elements is going on full swing following the orders of the IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.
ISLAMABAD: Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Air Force of Iran called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed...
ISLAMABAD: Osman Khalid Butt on Monday filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, challenging...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf received $0.43 million donations in a few transactions from the party's two...
SUKKUR: A man stabbed to death his mother-in-law and injured his wife in district Sanghar on Monday over a domestic...
SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed motorcyclists shot dead a policeman in Karampur on Monday, who has been guarding the...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday sought comments from federation in a petition challenging the Elections ...
