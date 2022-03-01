 
Tuesday March 01, 2022
National

7 outlaws arrested

By Our crime correspondent
March 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested seven outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered weapons and looted cash, a police spokesman said on Monday.He said that, massive crackdown against criminal elements is going on full swing following the orders of the IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

