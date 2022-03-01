Governor forms body on industry-academia link

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has set up a seven-member committee to strengthen link between industry and academia. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar will be the convener of the committee while the members of the committee are Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, VC of Education University, Dr Bushra Mirza, VC of Lahore College for Women University, Dr Khalid, Masood Gondal VC of King Edward Medical University, Dr Naseem Ahmed, VC of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and Dr Mansoor Sarwar, VC of University of Engineering and Technology and Rector University of Lahore. The committee will report to the governor within 30 days after formulating proposals for strengthening the link between academia and industry.

BISE Secretary: Bushra Khalid, who was recently posted as Secretary, BISE Lahore, took charge of her post on Monday. She holds extensive experience in the School Education Department where she served as Deputy Education Officer (DEO) and Senior Headmistress for the last nine years. Lahore BISE Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali appreciated services of the outgoing secretary and congratulated Bushra Khalid on joining the Lahore Board team.