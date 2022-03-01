VC for ensuring market-oriented quality education

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad has stressed the need to ensure quality education, provision of relevant knowledge of the industry and equipping student with relevant skills so that they could contribute to the development of the country, industry and society. For this purpose, our curriculum and standards must be as per the requirements of the market, he added.

He was addressing the progress review meeting and training of 7th group consisting of heads & officers of Quality Enhancement Cells of various degree awarding institutions of Punjab region organised by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’s Quality Assurance Agency in collaboration with Punjab University.

The event was attended by Nasir Shah, Director, Quality Assurance Agency, HEC, Dr Saima Siddiqui, Director, Punjab University Quality Enhancement Cell and heads and officers of Quality Enhancement Cells of various universities in Pakistan. Dr Niaz Ahmed said that for the first time in Pakistan he realised and laid the foundation stone of Institute of Quality and Technology Management in 2001 at PU and in view of its importance, the Higher Education Commission also introduced the system of Quality Enhancement Cell in the universities in 2005. He said that HEC’s Quality Assurance Agency was playing a vital role in ensuring the provision of high-quality education in the universities.

He said that the work of Quality Enhancement Cell was to ensure high quality and it was necessary to monitor performance on institutions on regular basis to ensure high quality education and training. "We do not lack resources, but attitudes need to be improved," he said. The VC asked the teachers to inculcate high moral values in the students and give priority to it. He said that the objectives to produce graduates should be observed during the whole degree programme.