Dr Yasmin Rashid urges doctors to treat patients with care

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said only those countries develop which invest on their people. Bridges and roads do not necessarily change the fortunes of nations.

She urged doctors to treat their patient with care and compassion as she chaired the 4th Convocation of a private medical and dental college here Monday. University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram, heads of departments at Akhtar Saeed Medical and Dental College, graduates and parents were present on the occasion. The convocation started with recitation of Holy Quran and national anthem. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram and Principal Akhtar Saeed Medical and Dental College distributed medals and certificates among the prominent graduates.

The college Principal presented souvenir to Health Minister. UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Javed Akram took oath from fresh graduates to serve patients. In her address, the minister congratulated the teachers, graduates and their parents. Students can never be successful without the hard work of teachers and parents and the credit goes to the teachers and parents as well, she added. Today, all the students have entered next stage in life of a profession which is called prophetic profession. Allah has given them special opportunity to serve humanity.

For a population exceeding 220 million 250,000 doctors are not enough. Medical is a cherished profession and every students aspires to become a doctor, but Allah Almighty entrusts this responsibility to only special persons, she said, adding graduates had a huge responsibility to serve patients. Only with the good manners and kind words of doctors, half of illness is treated. The most important priority for a doctor is his patient. For a patient, after the support of Allah Almighty, the greatest support on earth is of a doctor as they are referred to as Messiahs because Prophet Jesus (AS) was known for healing ill. Every doctor should serve the patient with such responsibility. Allah Almighty grants peace in the life to those who serves humanity. We must not worry about money because it is Allah who gives you earning.

She said, “I have been in politics for 12 years and as health minister my mission is to bring improvement in medical field. As a professor I would stay completely updated about critically ill patients. It never happened that the patient was in need and I was not available. Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards is a revolutionary step in the field of health. The PTI government first provided Health Card facility to the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in 2015. Former government then started the card in some districts of Punjab. After coming to the power, I dreamt of providing free treatment facility to all the people of Punjab.