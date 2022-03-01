Good governance can uplift AJK

Islamabad:Only good governance promises the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, so it is hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan will ensure it. Sources said except for a few leaders in the Kashmir governments, no one at the macro level has raised its image internationally in the past, as Imran Khan's PTI in Pakistan had taken Pakistan's vision to the next level internationally.

Sources said due to the apathy and negative politics of the past, only during the tenure of Barrister Sultan Mahmood, Kashmir issue got international acceptance and foreign investors took interest in Kashmir. Sources said the PTI's vision had always invited foreign investment and at the same time has shown keen inters for the welfare of the people. They said AJK PM AQ Niazi and his team don’t seem coming up to the mark as his international and political vision is not on a par with Imran Khan's vision in anyway. The sources said voices were coming in from different corners against him over the alleged irregularities in appointments and other administrative affairs tarnishing the image of the ruling PTI. They said while the party was about to go into Local Bodies elections in a few months, it was likely to lose the polls badly.

The sources said various ministers and MLAs have been heard whispering about the serious interference in their affairs or even trying to corner them. Few MLAs had complained that the nepotism was seen in job appointment in their constituencies. They said there was a gossip going loud of him dovetailing with other parties and neglecting the PTI. The sources said it was hoped that the PTI government would bring in foreign investment/funding in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and would set up a platform where the people of Kashmir would feel a great change, but work of news government so far was not only unpredictable, but its effects were not even visible.

They said Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice of irregularities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and consult the party workers and senior leadership, so that it could be rectified in time and Kashmir's development and prosperity begins as envisaged by the party.

The sources said it was hoped that Imran Khan will personally pave the way for the development and prosperity of Kashmir by putting a better leadership. They said the development and stability of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be a prelude to the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They hoped that Imran Khan will take notice and would rectify irregularities in AJK.