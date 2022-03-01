RDA DG assumes charge

Rawalpindi: The newly appointed Director General of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Capt (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi has assumed his charge who was earlier serving as additional secretary at the Transport Department Government of the Punjab.
The newly appointed DG RDA is now expected to improve the performance of the civic organisation and play a constructive role in the development of the Rawalpindi division and prevent illegal and unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments in the garrison city.
