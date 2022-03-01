7 outlaws held; weapons, cash recovered

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested seven outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered weapons and looted cash, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that, massive crackdown against criminal elements is going on full swing following the orders of the IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas. According to the details, Koral police team has arrested three accused namely Sajjad, Aaqib and Shahi and recovered cash worth Rs. 300,000 and weapons used in crime. The accused had looted a citizen at gunpoint; further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, Secretariat police have arrested an accused namely Daud and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition. Tarnol police have arrested two accused including one drug peddler identified as Shafqat Ullah and Waqas and recovered 1605 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition.