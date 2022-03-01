 
Tuesday March 01, 2022
UNSC extends Yemen arms embargo to all Huthi rebels

By AFP
March 01, 2022

United Nations, United States: The UN Security Council voted on Monday to extend to all of Yemen’s Huthi rebels an arms embargo that until now targeted only some leaders of the guerrilla group. Yemen has been embroiled since 2014 in a civil war between the Iran-backed Huthis and the internationally recognised government supported by a military coalition.

