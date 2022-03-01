UN urged to tackle plastic trash ‘epidemic’ with treaty

Nairobil: The United Nations opened an environment summit in Nairobi on Monday where nations are being urged to adopt the blueprint for a landmark global treaty to reduce plastic pollution.

Representatives from more than 100 nations are expected to agree on a broad template for a world-first treaty on plastic waste over three days of in-person and virtual deliberations. The UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) was told plastic had been found on the remotest beaches, in the air and soil, and within tiny fish and the human bloodstream.