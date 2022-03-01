UN urged to tackle plastic trash ‘epidemic’ with treaty

Nairobil: The United Nations opened an environment summit in Nairobi on Monday where nations are being urged to adopt the blueprint for a landmark global treaty to reduce plastic pollution.
Representatives from more than 100 nations are expected to agree on a broad template for a world-first treaty on plastic waste over three days of in-person and virtual deliberations. The UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) was told plastic had been found on the remotest beaches, in the air and soil, and within tiny fish and the human bloodstream.
Ottawa: Major Canadian TV providers have pulled Russian state television network RT from their output, they announced...
United Nations, United States: The UN Security Council voted on Monday to extend to all of Yemen’s Huthi rebels an...
BrasÃlia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that South America’s biggest country will remain...
Paris: France said on Monday it was "critical" that negotiators trying to restore a 2015 deal over Iran’s nuclear...
Hong Kong: Hong Kong may impose a China-style hard lockdown that confines people to their homes, authorities signalled...
The South Asia Peace Action Network condemns the act of war by Russia against Ukraine, in line with our point-of-view...
Comments