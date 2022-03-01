Brazil ‘neutral’ in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Bolsonaro

BrasÃ­lia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that South America’s biggest country will remain "neutral" over Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The far-right Bolsonaro, who undertook a controversial visit to Moscow on February 16 to meet with President Vladimir Putin just as Russian leaders were finalizing plans for their full-scale invasion, said his Russian counterpart confided some "secret" issues about Ukraine in their lengthy conversation.