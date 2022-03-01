 
close
Tuesday March 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Most Finns favour Nato membership

By AFP
March 01, 2022

Helsinki: Most Finnish people now favour joining Nato, according to a poll released on Monday, a historic change in attitude and a major shift compared to even just a few months ago. In another response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine meanwhile, Finland’s state-run alcohol distributor took vodka off the shelves.

Comments