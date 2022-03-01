‘Ukraine civilians can leave Kyiv’

Kyiv: The Russian army said on Monday that Ukrainian civilians could "freely" leave the country’s capital Kyiv and claimed its airforce dominated Ukraine’s skies as its invasion entered a fifth day.
"All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.
Vasylkiv is located to the southwest of Kyiv. Konashenkov hinted that Russia was preparing to target civilian areas of Kyiv, accusing Ukrainian troops of using civilians as human shields.
