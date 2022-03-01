Over 100 civilians die in Ukraine war: UN

Geneva: The UN human rights chief said on Monday at least 102 civilians, including seven children, had been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded five days ago, warning true numbers could be far higher.
Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet said her office had recorded 406 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 102 deaths, since Russia began its full-scale attack last Thursday.
"Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and airstrikes," she said, warning "the real figures are, I fear, considerably higher".
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the suffering in Ukraine was widespread. "Millions of civilians, including vulnerable and older people, are forced to huddle in different forms of bomb shelters, such as underground stations, to escape explosions," she said.
Ottawa: Major Canadian TV providers have pulled Russian state television network RT from their output, they announced...
United Nations, United States: The UN Security Council voted on Monday to extend to all of Yemen’s Huthi rebels an...
Nairobil: The United Nations opened an environment summit in Nairobi on Monday where nations are being urged to adopt...
BrasÃlia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that South America’s biggest country will remain...
Paris: France said on Monday it was "critical" that negotiators trying to restore a 2015 deal over Iran’s nuclear...
Hong Kong: Hong Kong may impose a China-style hard lockdown that confines people to their homes, authorities signalled...
Comments