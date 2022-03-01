EU scrambles to rescue refugees Writers slam war in Ukraine

More than 1,000 writers from around the world, including Margaret Atwood and Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, have expressed solidarity for the people of Ukraine enduring "their darkest hours".

In a letter organised by the campaign group PEN International, and sent also in Ukrainian and Russian, the authors demanded Russian President Vladimir Putin end his invasion of Ukraine. "We stand united in condemnation of a senseless war, waged by President Putin’s refusal to accept the rights of Ukraine’s people to debate their future allegiance and history without Moscow’s interference," they wrote.

"We stand united in support of writers, journalists, artists, and all the people of Ukraine, who are living through their darkest hours. We stand by you and feel your pain."

Other signatories included Maria Ressa, the Philippine journalist who won last year’s Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

In an online video, Muratov has expressed his "shame" at Putin’s invasion.Meanwhile, the European Union on Monday moved to coordinate a welcome for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, talking notably about offering them temporary protection status.

Around 400,000 Ukrainians have crossed into the EU since the start of the offensive on Thursday, according to an AFP tally. Half of them entered Poland, its government said. A meeting of EU interior ministers raised the possibility of giving Ukrainians status under an as yet unused 2001 Temporary Protection Directive that would allow them to live and work in the European Union for up to three years. "A very big majority" of ministers were in favour of rapidly activating that option, said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.

Under cooperation agreements, Ukrainians with passports bearing biometric data are allowed to enter the EU without a visa and stay for up to three months. But EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said the bloc needed to be ready to host them beyond that duration -- and that it needed to prepare for potentially "millions" of arrivals from Ukraine.