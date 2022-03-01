Moscow bans airlines from 36 countries; Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians: AI; Vladimir Putin calls West ‘empire of lies’

Moscow: The ruble collapsed on Monday, Russians sought to withdraw their savings and a prominent tycoon urged an end to "state capitalism" in Russia as the country reeled from the effects of Western sanctions over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin raged against the West as he convened a meeting with officials including central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina and the CEO of Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, German Gref, to address what the Kremlin called a new "economic reality".

"The Western community, which I called ‘the empire of lies’ in my speech, is trying to implement sanctions against our country," he said. The financial turmoil came on the first working day after Western allies agreed on a new volley of financial sanctions, including removing some Russian banks from the SWIFT bank messaging system, and freezing central bank assets.

Billionaire Mikhail Fridman last week became the first oligarch to speak out against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and on Monday fellow tycoon Oleg Deripaska said it was time to put an end to "state capitalism" in Russia. "It is necessary to end all this state capitalism," Deripaska said on messaging app Telegram.

"If this is a real crisis then we need real crisis managers and not fantasists with a bunch of silly presentations," said the 54-year-old. Billionaire Oleg Tinkov also spoke out against war, saying countries should spend money on medicine and research and not hostilities, while a spokeswoman for tycoon Roman Abramovich said he had been involved in ending the Ukraine hostilities.

The ruble fell sharply at the start of currency trading, reaching 100.96 to the dollar, compared to 83.5 on Wednesday, the day before the invasion of Ukraine, and 113.52 to the euro, compared to 93.5 before the assault. This fluctuation came after the ruble-based MOEX index increased the upper trading limit.

The ruble later rallied slightly to 98.6 to the dollar and 108.7 to the euro. Russia’s central bank announced that it would not open trading in stocks at the Moscow Exchange on Monday "due to the situation that has arisen".

It said it would make an announcement about trading for the next day by Tuesday morning. The Kremlin acknowledged the impact, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that "the Western sanctions are hard, but our country has the necessary potential to compensate the damage."

The ruble had already fallen sharply against the main world currencies due to the erupting conflict. Many Russians queued at ATMs over the weekend, seeking to withdraw ruble savings and exchange them for foreign currency before rates plunged further.

In the second-largest city of Saint Petersburg, some 20 customers waiting outside a branch of Raiffeisen Bank Russia said they wanted to withdraw their cash. "We went through all these cataclysms in 1998, so we have no trust in the authorities or in banks," said Anton Zakharov, 45.

He drew a parallel between the current situation and Russia’s financial crisis in August 1998, when the government defaulted on domestic debt and the ruble was devalued. "It’s safer to keep it at home: we’ve no idea what will happen now," added Svetlana Paramonova, 58.

The Russian central bank on Monday took emergency measures to prop up the economy, hiking the key interest rate to 20 percent from 9.5 percent to "support financial and price stability and protect citizens’ savings from depreciation". This took the interest rate to a historic high.

The Bank of Russia also banned brokers from selling securities on behalf of foreign clients.

As part of a flurry of measures, the finance ministry announced that Russian resident companies that earn income from exports from Monday will have to sell 80 percent of their foreign currency earnings. "The ratcheting up of Western sanctions over the weekend has left Russian banks on the edge of crisis," said Capital Economics.

Alexei Vedev, a financial analyst at Moscow’s Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy, praised the central bank for "acting rationally" to reduce uncertainty. "The introduction of restrictions by the central bank, the finance ministry and the Moscow stock exchange lowers volatility," he told AFP.

He added that the Russian financial system will change due to sanctions, in a way that will "become clear later, when the geopolitical situation becomes clear".Meanwhile, rights groups have called on Russia to stop using cluster munitions in Ukraine, saying fatal strikes using the indiscriminate weapons on a hospital and a school could constitute war crimes.

Amnesty International said cluster bombs hit a preschool in northeastern Ukraine on Friday that was being used to shelter civilians, killing three people, including a child. The rights groups said the attack in the town of Okhtyrka "may constitute a war crime", after images showed cluster munitions struck at least seven locations on or near the school.

Amnesty said the attack "appears to have been carried out by Russian forces, which were operating nearby, and which have a record of using cluster munitions in populated areas". "There is no possible justification for dropping cluster munitions in populated areas, let alone near a school," Amnesty Secretary General Agnes Callamard said in a statement on Sunday.

Meantime, Russia announced Monday it was banning flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain and Germany in response to a slew of bans on its planes. Moscow’s statement came as Russian airlines are now unable to enter the airspace of the vast majority of European countries as well as Canada.

Its list includes Jersey, which is a dependency of the UK, and Gibraltar, a British overseas territory. In a related development,, the United States recommended Monday that Americans in Russia leave immediately following the invasion of Ukraine.

"US citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," said the State Department, which had previously urged US citizens not to travel to Russia. The department warned that options for getting out of Russia are dwindling quickly as international sanctions bite, including many countries having closed their airspace to Russian carriers.

"The US government’s ability to provide routine or emergency services to US citizens in Russia is severely limited," the statement said. Earlier, the EU warned Monday that Belarus could start hosting Russian nuclear weapons after a "very dangerous" decision at a referendum to drop the country’s non-nuclear status.

"We know what does it mean for Belarus to be nuclear. It means that Russia will put nuclear weapons in Belarus and this is a very dangerous path," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The move by Belarus comes as the country is being condemned internationally for being used as a launchpad by Russian forces to attack neighbouring Ukraine. Borrell slammed the "fake referendum" Sunday where constitutional changes were approved that now allow the country to host nuclear weapons and Russian forces permanently, and extended the rule of leader Alexander Lukashenko.