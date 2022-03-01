Pakistan Blind team outplay SA in opener

KARACHI: Pakistan blind cricket team on Monday crushed South Africa blind cricket team by 249 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series here at the Southend Cricket Club Stadium.
Mohammad Salman (132), Ihtishamul Haq (122) and Shahzeb Haider (118) hit superb centuries to guide Pakistan to 473-4 in the allotted 40 overs.
In response South Africa were folded for 224 in the 39th over.
Muhammad Salman was declared Man of the Match.
The second match will be held at the same venue on Tuesday (today).
