Sharjeel, Haider likely to fill two CWG weightlifting-slots

KARACHI: Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) have organised the competition for two online slots which Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) have allotted to Pakistan.
Sharjeel Butt (55kg) and Haider Ali (81kg) were part of the competitions which were witnessed online by the CGF and International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Sunday. An official of the PWLF told ‘The News’ on Monday that the result would be known in a few days. He said that Sharjeel Butt had done very well and he, most likely, would qualify for the Commonwealth Games.
The official hoped Haider would earn a Commonwealth Games ticket as he also did well in his weight category. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has already earned four slots in weightlifting. The country wanted to send Sharjeel Butt to Mauritius for a Commonwealth Games qualifier but failed to do so due to visa issues. And the other day, CGF and IWF gave two online slots to Pakistan which has created further opportunities for earning Commonwealth Games seats.
