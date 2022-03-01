IOC calls for ban on Russians from world sport

GENEVA: The International Olympic Committee on Monday urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order, its highest award, from all high-ranking Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin. In a statement, the IOC said its executive board “recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions”.
If not possible for “organisational or legal reasons”, the IOC called on sports officials to do “everything in their power” to prevent athletes from the two countries from taking part under the name of Russia or Belarus.
It is a matter of particular urgency in relation to the Paralympic Winter Games, which begin Friday in Beijing. Russia’s participation in the World Cup play-offs next month is also in doubt after FIFA plans to allow them to play on neutral territory were dismissed as “unacceptable” by rivals.
The IOC last week urged all international sports federations to cancel forthcoming events in Russia, angry at Moscow violating an “Olympic Truce” with its attack on Ukraine. The organisation went on to praise the “many calls for peace by athletes, sports officials and members of the worldwide Olympic Community”. “The IOC admires and supports in particular the calls for peace by Russian athletes,” it added.
