India again tries to sabotage cricket tour

ISLAMABAD: The anti-Pakistan cricket activists in India again tried to sabotage a cricketing tour, posing fake death threats to Ashton Agar’s partner using a social media network.

The matter was thoroughly investigated by the concerned agencies in Pakistan on Cricket Australia (CA) and on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recommendations. It was revealed that threats came from a social-media account of an Indian based in the State of Gujarat.

“The death threats were aimed at Agar but investigations revealed these were fake and came from an individual based in India. These threats have no creditable base or substance, hence pose no threat but an attempt to disturb the tour,” a source told ‘The News’.

Pakistan security agencies have made special arrangements to check fake social media threats for the touring party and check all these within hours. The PCB in a handout says: “Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content has been investigated by the PCB, CA and combined government security agencies. “There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time.”