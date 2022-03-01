SA eyeing victory after Verreynne’s maiden ton against NZ

CHRISTCHURCH: Kyle Verreynne, Kagiso Rabada and the spin of Keshav Maharaj had South Africa eyeing victory over New Zealand at stumps on day four of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday.

New Zealand, set an imposing record target of 426, were 94 for four with Devon Conway on 60 and Tom Blundell on one. South Africa declared their second innings at 354 for nine with Verreynne not out 136, his maiden Test century.

Verreynne said it was a satisfying innings that went according to plan. “When I did cross the mark and get to a hundred there was just that sense of pride and joy that I’d made a big impact towards pushing for a result,” he said, adding it was Rabada’s quickfire 47 that really lifted the team.

“He said to me he was going to stick around with me until I got my hundred but once he started hitting it I said he had to keep going. It was like he couldn’t miss. “The way be played was probably one of the big factors in terms of the energy we took into our bowling. What he was able to do just gave everyone a bit of energy.”

The existing record for the highest successful fourth innings chase is 418 by the West Indies against Australia 19 years ago and New Zealand started as if they thought it was within reach. Tom Latham scampered for a cheeky single off the first ball to show intent but Rabada had other ideas.

Following his five-wicket haul in the first innings, and the rollicking 47 with the bat, he removed Will Young for nought with his third ball. At the start of his second over he dismissed Latham for one and New Zealand were six for two.

It ended a disappointing Test for the New Zealand openers who managed only four runs between them across the two innings. Left-arm spinner Maharaj, South Africa’s point of difference to New Zealand’s all pace attack, showed there was turn in the wicket and bowled Henry Nicholls for seven and Daryl Mitchell for 24.

South Africa won the toss

South Africa 364 all out

New Zealnad 293 all out

South Africa 354/9 d

New Zealand 2nd Innings (TARGET: 426 RUNS)

Latham(c) c Dussen b Rabada 1

Young c Bavuma b Rabada 0

Conway not out 60

Nicholls b Maharaj 7

Mitchell b Maharaj 24

Blundell not out 1

Extras: (lb 1) 1

Total: (42 Ov) 94/4

Yet to bat: Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-6, 3-25, 4-81

Bowling: Rabada 8-2-17-2 Jansen 8-1-30-0 Maharaj 16-7-32-2 Sipamla-10-5-14-0

Umpires: Chris Brown, Wayne Knights