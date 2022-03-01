Khawaja sees ray of hope for Aussie pacers in Pindi

ISLAMABAD: Usman Khawaja has said that he was foreseeing some spice for the Australian pacers at the Pindi Stadium, terming Pakistan pitches comparatively supportive to what visitors find elsewhere in the cub-continent.

In a virtual media talk Monday, Usman while responding to The News question said he was not sure of what kind of wickets would be there for the Test series. But if I go by the past experience I believe there will be something in pitches for the fast bowlers unlike what we find in India or elsewhere in the sub-continent where spinners always enjoy bowling. Pakistani wickets especially the surface at the Pindi Stadium has some juice in it for pacers. Secondly, Pakistan has always produced quality fast bowlers-so obviously wickets here play their role in spotting talented pacers-that is why the country keeps on producing these.”

Australia’s team skipped Monday’s training session, taking an extra day’s rest before heading for Tuesday’s session. “We have not been out so far. Let us see how the pitch would shape up at the Pindi Stadium.”

On his role in the Australia batting line-up, Usman Khawaja said that scoring heaps of runs was what he was aiming at. “To come out and score runs is what I am aiming at. Nothing is going to change much for me-my role will be to score runs and stay long at the wicket.”

For Usman it is like home coming as he was born and played his early cricket here in the city. “We are in a bio-secure bubble so I will hardly get a chance to see any family members. We have to play one match after another-commitments are too heavy to think in terms of doing anything else.”

The last time Usman traveled with his family to Pakistan was 2010 when he spent most of his time in Karachi. “I always got support in Pakistan, the crowd here is friendly and supportive. There is nothing hostile as far as the Pakistan crowd is concerned. They are friendly and love their cricket.”

For a change Usman also spoke in Urdu, sharing his views of visiting Pindi Stadium when he was just a kid. “I hope and expect good cricket, and am looking forward to crowd presence at grounds to support Test cricket. I still have strong liking for Pakistani values but here I am as an Australian and would make my best efforts to contribute to the team. Playing in Pakistan has always been my dream. So, I am excited at the prospects of playing here”

Usman was happy with the security arrangements, saying they hardly saw any security personnel around. “Yet we are being looked after well. We have many things to do at the hotel which keep us busy all the time. It is more or less the same. Usually, we follow the same pattern in India and other sub-continent countries.”

Usman admitted that Australia, being No 1 Test team in the world, would be facing a tough challenge to salvage their reputation from the fast-improving Pakistan team. “If we are No 1 in the world, we have to prove that in the sub-continent. We are definitely facing a tough challenge from Pakistan who always pose a formidable challenge at home. There are some special pacers in the opposing team, backed by exciting talent of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.”

On the team’s short preparations, top-order Australian batsmen said longer periods of training never assured success. “We have done over two weeks of training many times in the sub-continent, yet we failed to deliver. The lengthy training hardly contributes to your performance.”