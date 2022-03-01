Distinction

LAHORE:Umm-ul-Hazeefa has bagged first position in MPhil Microbiology and Molecular Genetics (MMG) from the Institute of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Punjab University. She was awarded “Gold Medal” by Chancellor / Governor Punjab at the 131st Convocation of the University of the Punjab held on Saturday. Umm-ul-Hazeefa is the daughter of Hafiz Hafeez Ahmad, Admin Officer at the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.