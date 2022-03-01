Distinction

LAHORE:Umm-ul-Hazeefa has bagged first position in MPhil Microbiology and Molecular Genetics (MMG) from the Institute of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Punjab University. She was awarded “Gold Medal” by Chancellor / Governor Punjab at the 131st Convocation of the University of the Punjab held on Saturday. Umm-ul-Hazeefa is the daughter of Hafiz Hafeez Ahmad, Admin Officer at the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.
LAHORE:Food packets were distributed among the poor by the Beauty of Humanity in a door-to-door campaign at Doobanpura...
LAHORE:Alhamra Rising Stars were launched at a ceremony held at Alhamra Art Centre here on Monday. A press release...
LAHORE:Prosecution Secretary Nadeem Sarwer has constituted a new prosecution committee in order to ensure high quality...
LAHORE:Pakistan Post and Punjab Safe City Authority signed an agreement for the doorstep delivery of e-challans under...
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said...
LAHORE:A grand operation was carried out against illegal occupants near Muridke Railway Station and at Level Crossing...
Comments