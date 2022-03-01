Alhamra Rising Stars launched

LAHORE:Alhamra Rising Stars were launched at a ceremony held at Alhamra Art Centre here on Monday. A press release issued by Alhamra said the songs of Alhamra Rising Stars have been released and will be available on YouTube channel. Additional Secretary Information Farhat Jabeen along with Executive Director Alhmara Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi released the songs at the push of a button. She said Alhamra's attempt to introduce the young and new singers to the world is commendable.
LAHORE:Umm-ul-Hazeefa has bagged first position in MPhil Microbiology and Molecular Genetics from the Institute of...
LAHORE:Food packets were distributed among the poor by the Beauty of Humanity in a door-to-door campaign at Doobanpura...
LAHORE:Prosecution Secretary Nadeem Sarwer has constituted a new prosecution committee in order to ensure high quality...
LAHORE:Pakistan Post and Punjab Safe City Authority signed an agreement for the doorstep delivery of e-challans under...
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said...
LAHORE:A grand operation was carried out against illegal occupants near Muridke Railway Station and at Level Crossing...
Comments