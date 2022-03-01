Latest techniques for trauma management stressed

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said accidents have increased due to which human lives are at risk and deaths are also increasing rapidly, adding in this context the importance and need for trauma management has increased for which young doctors should adopt modern requirements and latest techniques.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a 6th training workshop on “Early Management of Trauma” organised by the Department of General Surgery Unit-I of Lahore General Hospital in which more than 100 young doctors from hospitals across the province participated.

The PGMI principal stressed that the doctors and nurses on duty should provide medical aid to patients with professional dedication as per the requirement through which many precious lives can be saved by following the relevant SOPs. He said young doctors can provide better care and treatment to patients in case of emergency. Prof Al-freed appreciated the professionalism and services of Prof Dr Farooq Afzal, Professor of Surgery, in this regard and said he has been continuously improving Trauma Management and emergency treatment facilities and training of doctors and other staff for many years.

Speaking at the workshop, Prof Farooq Afzal said it is very important to train doctors and paramedics about “Early Trauma Management” for which this kind of workshops play an important role. At the end of the workshop, certificates were distributed among the participants.

Covid-19 claims another life: Another patient lost life to coronavirus while 262 new cases were reported in various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that 155 positive cases were reported in Lahore. Talking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people over the age of 12 years should get themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona. He said that coronavirus vaccination was available in all vaccination centres. During the first phase of campaign Reach Every Door (RED), the health department vaccinated more than 14 million people of the province, he added.