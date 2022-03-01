Railways land retrieved

LAHORE:A grand operation was carried out against illegal occupants near Muridke Railway Station and at Level Crossing No 14 on Monday.

Two-kanal land worth Rs20 million was retrieved from the illegal occupants and fifteen shops were sealed during the operation carried out on the instructions of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Mian Tariq Latif. DSP Lahore Javed Iqbal, IOW Wazirabad M Khan Kangra and SHO Gujranwala Saeed Rasool and a heavy contingent of police participated in the operation. Tariq Latif says that the operation will continue against the mafia and every inch of the railway would be vacated.

charge Assumed: Zafar Zaman Ranjha, the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railways, has assumed the charge of his post on Monday. After taking charge, Ranjha said safety of passengers, comfortable travel and provision of facilities are our top priorities. “We will utilise all means to increase the revenue of the railways and reduce the deficit”. He said that more facilities would be provided on the platform in the light of the directives of the Federal Minister for Railways and the train journey would be made more comfortable.

IG: Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has appreciated all officers and personnel including CCPO, DIG Operations and CTO to ensure security arrangements during PSL matches. The IG said successful organisation of PSL matches has been made possible with the cooperation of Lahore police, traffic, police, district administration, intelligence agencies and citizens. The IG expressed that special cooperation of cricket fans with traffic police is commendable. He said police personnel, traffic wardens, lady personnel, special branch personnel and Safe City Authority team deserved credit for the successful organisation of the mega event.