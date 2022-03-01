UET’s centennial alumni reunion

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organised a one-day Centennial Alumni Reunion and Family Gala. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the event in which more than 4,000 university graduates along with their families participated. The event was held at the UET football ground with 50 stalls. The event covered different activities including dramatic and musical performances, play-land for children, brand stalls for shopping, photo booth, fun games, lucky draw and face sketching etc. A commemorative ticket issued by Pakistan Post and a centenary commemorative coin issued by State Bank on completion of 100 years of the University were also presented for sale at the Family Gala.

UHE: University of Home Economics (UHE) Vice-Chancellor inaugurated the university’s alumni office here Monday. Besides VC Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, who is also Patron-in-Chief of the UHE Alumni Association (UHEAA), Prof Shaheen Pervez, Dr Mehnaz Nasir Khan, Ms Ayesha Khurram, Ms Sundas Khan, Dr Asma Bilal, Ms Atiya Gillani, Ms Izzat Khatoon, and others attended the ceremony. UHEAA president Prof Dr Rafya Tahir thanked the university administration for establishing the office. She stressed a close collaboration between the alumni and the university for mutual benefits.