Governor Chaudhry Sarwar forms body on industry-academia link

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has set up a seven-member committee to strengthen link between industry and academia.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar will be the convener of the committee while the members of the committee are Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, VC of Education University, Dr Bushra Mirza, VC of Lahore College for Women University, Dr Khalid, Masood Gondal VC of King Edward Medical University, Dr Naseem Ahmed, VC of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and Dr Mansoor Sarwar, VC of University of Engineering and Technology and Rector University of Lahore. The committee will report to the governor within 30 days after formulating proposals for strengthening the link between academia and industry.

BISE Secretary: Bushra Khalid, who was recently posted as Secretary, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, took charge of her post on Monday. She holds extensive experience in the School Education Department where she served as Deputy Education Officer (DEO) and Senior Headmistress for the last nine years. Lahore BISE Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali appreciated services of the outgoing secretary and congratulated Bushra Khalid on joining the Lahore Board team. He expressed his hope and said that the BISE team would work together in good faith for the welfare of the Board.

UVAS: The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a seminar on “Sensitisation about Functioning and Working of Drug & Poison Information Centre (DPIC)” here on Monday. The seminar was organised for the students of Doctor of Pharmacy and healthcare professionals, including physicians, pharmacists and nurses. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding session of the seminar while Dean Faculty of Bioscience Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Tahir Mahmood Khan and others participated in the seminar.