MKRMS lecture on hearing disorder: Treatment of enlarged nasal bone, deafness possible

LAHORE:World Hearing Day is observed on March 3 every year around the world to raise awareness about ear protection and modern treatment for deafness. Ears are fragile so their protection is very important. Do not use cotton, keys, oil, pins, etc. in the ear.

This was stated by ENT specialist Dr Nasrullah Rana, an otolaryngologist, ENT gold medalist and secretary-general third Saarc ENT conference, former secretary-general Pakistan Society of ENT Surgeons Association and ex-consultant Mayo Hospital and King Edward Medical University, at a lecture on “Growing hearing disorder, noise hearing, and deafness – curable diseases in 21st century” organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) here on Monday. Dr Nasrullah Rana said that it is important to protect the ear because the ear is an important and delicate part of the human body.

He said treatment of enlarged nasal bone and deafness is possible in modern ways in modern times. When nasal bone grows, it is called DNS. It blocks breathing through nose. The operation is performed in a modern way so that the path may be opened. Throat fibrosis, especially in young children (ADENOIDS), is also a cause of deafness. One of the reasons for the increase in ear diseases is the indiscriminate use of mobile phones and hands-free. Also avoid using cotton buds in the ears. Do not call the person with hearing aids deaf. Just like people use spectacles for poor eyesight, it is imperative to accept people using hearing aids as well. Hearing aids is cheap and easy cure for deafness.

Dr Nasrullah Rana said that deafness has an important role in tonsillitis. In children, deafness starts due to tonsillitis and deafness can be prevented if timely operation is performed. Cochlear implants are the best treatment for deafness in modern times. He said that it is now possible to cure noise in the ears, sound like machine running, for which masking device is useful. Dr Nasrullah said that SINUSITIS can affect the ear and a test can be helpful for this. Ear disease is on the rise these days; mobile and hands-free should not be misused; masking device is a modern treatment to prevent ear cancer, earache, membrane damage or tingling in the ears.

There are many serious ear diseases such as deafness. Dr Nasrullah said that he started his journey as a representative of Pakistan Society of ENT Surgeons in this regard on May 8, 1981 in a meeting with the then President General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. The state-of-the-art ENT Diagnostic Centres for Diagnosis and Treatment of Deafness should be set up in Quetta and Islamabad.

Dr Nasrullah Rana said that nasal congestion and cataracts are treatable in modern times. I have given hundreds of lectures on TV regarding nose, ear and throat; and provided up-to-date information on nose, ear and throat to MBBS students.

Pakistan is on par with Saarc countries in terms of ENT treatment facilities and we are second to none, he said. Speaking on the occasion, Wasif Nagi said that ears are an important part of human body and their protection is essential. If there is any problem in ear, consult a qualified doctor immediately.