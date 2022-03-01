Man murdered in house

LAHORE:The unidentified suspects murdered a 35-year-old man after barging into his house in the Kot Lakhpat area on Monday. The victim, a resident of Khushab, had set up a gas station near Shanghai Bridge and had been living with his in-laws. On the day of the incident, unidentified suspects came to his house and shot at him at his head. He died on the spot. Police removed the body to morgue.

ACCIDENTS: Around 14 people died, whereas 1,183 were injured in 1,105 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 681 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 502 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

cadets take oath: The oath-taking ceremony of eighth short course for 184 Cadets of Punjab and KP Rescue drivers was held at Emergency Services Academy here Monday. Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest of the ceremony. He administered oath to rescuers. Senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, Emergency Services Academy and a large number of rescuers attended the ceremony.