Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a westerly wave was affecting Balochistan and adjoining areas. They predicted that rain-wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) was expected in Balochistan while partly cloudy in most upper parts of the country. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Kalam where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 10°C and maximum was 22°C.